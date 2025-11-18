Politics

RFK Jr.’s Digital Lover Accused of Sleeping With Another GOP Lawmaker

DÉJÀ VU

Olivia Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé claims she had an affair with a famous politician twice her age after profiling him—and it’s not RFK Jr.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Olivia Nuzzi attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s digital lover has been accused by her ex-fiancé of having yet another affair with a politician twice her age.

Olivia Nuzzi, the 32-year-old reporter who allegedly had a fling with Kennedy, 71, after interviewing him for New York magazine in 2023, revealed new details this week about the scandal in excerpts from her upcoming tell-all book.

On Monday, Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé, fellow journalist Ryan Lizza, 51, claimed in a Substack post that Kennedy was not her first fling born of journalistic pursuits while they were in a relationship.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: (L-R) Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza attend the CBS News White House Correspondents' Dinner After Party on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CBS News)
Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza in 2023. Lizza ended his engagement to Olivia Nuzzi after the RFK Jr. scandal broke out. Tasos Katopodis/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Titled “Part 1: How I Found Out,” Lizza’s post recounts how he stumbled upon a love letter from Nuzzi to “a famous politician, 32 years older than Olivia, and well-known for a sex scandal” who was also “a presidential candidate, a source and the subject of Olivia’s recent profile for New York.”

The punchline comes at the end: He wasn’t describing Kennedy, but former Republican congressman and South Carolina governor Mark Sanford.

COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 16: Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford speaks to the media with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the state house on September 16, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sanford is running against the Republican president in the primary election. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Lizza claims Nuzzi had an affair with former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford after she interviewed him while he was running against President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2019. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Lizza dates his discovery of Nuzzi’s alleged affair with Sanford, 65—who served in Congress until 2019 and ran for president until suspending his campaign in November that year—to March 2020.

Lizza writes, “She later explained to me that she became ‘infatuated’ with him after their interview, that she couldn’t get him out of her head, and that as her obsession intensified, she sent him increasingly risqué pictures and texts, secretly followed him on the campaign trail when she told me she was out covering other candidates and fantasized about a rendezvous, which was consummated at his home in South Carolina one night after she went dark on me and made up a story about how she was dealing with a crisis concerning her sick mother.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Nuzzi and Sanford for comment.

In 2009, a teary-eyed Sanford admitted to having an extramarital affair in Argentina after dropping out of sight for nearly a week. His wife, Jenny Sanford, filed for divorce later that year.

Lizza, who worked for Politico until launching his Substack earlier this year, said that while he and Nuzzi had long cycled through breakups and reconciliation, they were in “a period of tranquil domesticity” when he found out about her alleged affair with Sanford.

Then-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford admitted to having an extramarital affair after returning from a secret trip to visit a woman in Argentina in 2009.
Then-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford admitted to having an extramarital affair after returning from a secret trip to visit a woman in Argentina in 2009. Davis Turner/Davis Turner/Getty Images

Lizza and Nuzzi stayed together despite the alleged affair and became engaged in 2022.

But the couple finally called it quits after Nuzzi’s alleged affair with Kennedy was revealed in late summer 2024.

The Health and Human Services secretary—who has been married to actress Cheryl Hines, 60, since 2014—has denied ever being romantically involved with Nuzzi. He and Hines have remained together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines listen as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner at the New York Hilton Midtown on October 17, 2024 in New York City. Trump was the featured speaker with comedian Jim Gaffigan as the Master of Ceremonies at the the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner. The dinner, a white-tie charity event that benefits Catholic charities, is known for political figures poking fun at one another. The foundation honors the late Alfred E. Smith, former governor of New York and America's first Catholic presidential nominee. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who has been married to the actress Cheryl Hines since 2014—has denied ever being romantically involved with Nuzzi. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Nuzzi was fired from New York magazine in October 2024 but has since been hired as an editor at Vanity Fair.

Lizza makes clear in his post that he is displeased about Nuzzi’s forthcoming tell-all, saying she had told him earlier this year that she would “never talk about any of this again.”

“...it wasn’t true, and, unfortunately, silence no longer seems advisable or even possible,” he writes.

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now