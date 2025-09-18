RFK Jr.’s ‘Digital Lover’ Scores New Job at Top Magazine

Stephen Colbert was almost done taping The Late Show Wednesday night when audience members reportedly watched him learn the news that ABC had suspended Jimmy Kimmel following threats from Trump FCC Chair Brendan Carr in real time. Spectators at the taping have said that Colbert "appeared visibly shaken" as he read the news on a phone that someone handed him during a commercial break, “raising his hand to his mouth in disbelief” before leaving the stage for several minutes. When he came back to record the show’s final segment, he promised the audience that he would address the news on Thursday’s show, which will feature Kimmel’s close friend, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, and New Yorker editor David Remnick as guests. Colbert, whose late-night show was canceled by CBS after he called out the Trump administration’s “big, fat bribe” to the network, did not mention Kimmel during Wednesday night’s broadcast. A representative for Bill Maher also confirmed to The Daily Beast that he plans to address the Kimmel situation on HBO’s Real Time Friday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Colbert Learned Kimmel’s Fate in Front of Live AudienceREAL TIMEThe canceled “Late Show” host will address Kimmel’s suspension on Thursday night.
- 2RFK Jr.'s 'Digital Lover' Scores New Job at Top MagazineVANITY AFFAIROlivia Nuzzi left her job at New York magazine after their affair went public.
Partner updateAD BY CVSGet Ahead of Fall Colds With These Curated CVS PicksLEAF COLDS BEHINDFall is for enjoying the foliage, not being sidelined by a cold.
- 3Jon Stewart to Make Surprise Return to Address Kimmel FiascoCAN’T WAITStewart has not hosted “The Daily Show” since Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
- 4Starbucks Employees Sue After Dress Code ChangeTROUBLE BREWINGWorkers in three states allege that the company’s new policy is against the law.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPFrom now through the end of Sept., save $50 on Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a free year of the Calm Sleep Premium app.
- 5Full House Star’s Daughter Marries Sabrina Carpenter’s ex INDUSTRY TIESCandace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, had been dating the Good Luck Charlie actor for 14 months.
- 6Trump Jokes About Who He’ll Blame if His New Deal Goes SouthNERVOUS LAUGHTER“If the deal’s no good, I’m blaming you,” the president quipped as he signed a tech deal.
- 7Teen Survives Attack by Two Sharks While on VacationOCEAN TERRORThe 16-year-old Colorado girl has undergone about a dozen surgeries.
- 8Footage of Airport Worker Flinging Bags Sparks Outrage HARD LAUNCH“Is that what we pay for checked baggage for?”
Shop with ScoutedLola Blankets Drops a Chic New Camo Collection for FallCOZY UPThe world’s softest faux fur blanket now comes in a four limited edition camo patterns.
- 9Robert Redford’s Funeral Wishes RevealedNO POMP PLEASEThe actor’s funeral will be a simple, family-only affair that won’t have any “red carpets” or “A-listers.”
- 10‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor and Photographer Dies in Car CrashGONE TOO SOONBrad Everett Young had roles in shows like “Boy Meets World” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
RFK Jr.’s ‘Digital Lover’ Scores New Job at Top Magazine
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “digital” mistress, Olivia Nuzzi, has joined Vanity Fair as West Coast editor on Thursday. Nuzzi, 32, previously served as New York magazine’s Washington correspondent until it was revealed she had an online affair with Kennedy, who has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. Nuzzi left her role amid the affair, calling her reporting on Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign into question. She worked at the magazine from 2017 until 2024. Her relationship with Ryan Lizza, former chief Washington correspondent for Politico and co-writer of the publication’s flagship Playbook newsletter, also ended with the pair calling off their engagement. They launched a messy court battle against each other, which saw Lizza winning after she withdrew her restraining order against him. Vanity Fair said Nuzzi will now be editing articles “with a focus on events, industries, and culture of the Pacific region,” in addition to writing stories of her own.
Fall is nearly here, bringing crisp air, colorful leaves, and—unfortunately—the start of cold season. While it’s nearly impossible to completely avoid all illness, there are plenty of ways to mitigate the risk to you and your family. One way is by taking advantage of the CVS Big Fall Wellness Sale, live until 9/27, to stock up on cold- and flu-busting must-haves with buy one get one 50% off pricing. With CVS, your order can be ready for pickup in as little as an hour, or scheduled for same-day delivery (availability may vary by address).
Give your immune system a boost with these cherry-flavored tablets. Each one is loaded with key nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and magnesium to keep you feeling your best. They dissolve quickly in water, making them an easy addition to your morning routine.
Cold- and flu-causing germs can live on surfaces like couches, coats, sports bags, strollers and backpacks for days. This disinfectant spray from Lysol kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs on hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it eliminates odors too! A win-win.
That cool fall breeze may feel nice, but it can dry out your nasal passages, leaving you stuffy and congested. Get fast aid with this nasal decongestant spray from Afrin. The soothing menthol provides up to 12 hours of congestion relief with zero drowsiness.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Jon Stewart was not scheduled to host The Daily Show until his regular Monday night slot next week. But the bombshell news surrounding his fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has prompted him to come back early, hosting the show Thursday night (with guest, How to Stand Up to a Dictator author, Maria Ressa). Rotating co-host Desi Lydic, who took the reins this Tuesday and Wednesday, was scheduled to host Thursday as well before Comedy Central announced the last-minute change. The news that ABC had pulled Kimmel’s show off the air “indefinitely” following threats from Trump’s FCC Chair Brendan Carr over his Charlie Kirk jokes, broke too late on Wednesday for the other late-night hosts to address it. However, Stephen Colbert, whose show was similarly canceled after increased conflict with the Trump administration, reportedly learned Kimmel’s fate in front of his live studio audience and was left “visibly shaken.”
Starbucks was hit with two class action lawsuits from its own employees on Wednesday after implementing major dress code changes in May. Employees in Illinois and Colorado allege the coffee giant refused to reimburse them for the cost of their new work attire. In California, employees have filed a similar complaint with the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency, and say they will become the third class action suit if their concerns are not addressed. The company’s new dress code requires employees to wear solid black shirts, a green apron, black, khaki, or blue denim bottoms or black dresses no more than 4 inches above the knee, and neutral-toned, waterproof footwear. The new policy also limits the approved number of facial piercings to one. Before the change, employees were allowed a wider variety of shirts. The company said in April that it would provide each employee with two new t-shirts to offset the cost of the change. However, the plaintiffs, whose suits are backed by the Starbucks Workers United union, allege they were denied reimbursement for additional wardrobe changes, including purchasing new shoes and removing facial piercings, which some people pay to get removed by a professional. In Illinois, Colorado, and California, employers are required by state law to reimburse workers for the cost of job-specific clothing if it is required as a condition of employment. Starbucks told the Daily Beast in part: “We simplified our dress code earlier this year to deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience to our customers and provide our partners with simpler and clearer dress code guidance. As part of this change, and to ensure our partners were prepared, partners received two shirts at no cost.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.
Full House star Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, wed actor Bradley Steven Perry in a California ceremony on Sunday. Natasha, 27, and the Good Luck Charlie actor, 28, tied the knot after 14 months of dating, People reported. The couple wed at Calamigos Guest Ranch & Beach Club in Malibu in front of 150 guests, including the mother of the bride, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House. Candace Cameron Bure, who has been married to Valerie Bure for 29 years, celebrated the nuptials on Instagram, writing, “A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage!” Natasha and Perry had known each other for years, but their romance began when Perry was in a car accident and Natasha reached out to check on him. Perry previously dated pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Natasha told People she is excited to “have little Bradleys running around” after the honeymoon and looks forward to the couple being “the best versions of ourselves as humans, in our family life, and creative work.”
Donald Trump cracked a joke at the expense of his top economic officials as he signed a sweeping U.S.-U.K. tech agreement alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Should I sign this, Howard? Scott? If the deal’s no good, I’m blaming you,” Trump quipped, glancing at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick before putting pen to paper at the PM’s country residence, Chequers. “It’ll be great,” Bessent is heard responding to Trump as the crowd laughs. The pact commits the two nations to closer collaboration in cutting-edge sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear power. Major U.S. tech companies quickly lined up behind the announcement with massive new U.K. investment pledges. Microsoft unveiled a $30 billion package—its largest-ever investment outside the United States—while Google promised $6.7 billion for AI research and infrastructure over the next two years. Nvidia also announced it would spend $670 million to expand Britain’s data center capacity to support AI operations.
Two sharks attacked a 16-year-old Colorado girl while vacationing in Belize. Annabelle Carlson, who lives in Aspen, was on a family trip to the Central American country in August when the incident occurred. After a scuba dive with her mom, Annabelle got back onto the boat and decided to take turns jumping off the deck with her siblings. “I decided to go first,” Carlson said in an interview with KDVR. “And when I jumped and hit the water, a shark came from under the boat and started biting my hands.” She punched it roughly six times. A dive group threw her a life ring, but her “hands were pretty mangled,” so she had to wrap her arm around it. “And as they were pulling me in, another shark came and bit my right leg,” she said. People on the boat threw oxygen tanks at it, trying to thwart its attack. When she was finally back on the boat, they put a tourniquet around her leg that had bone exposed. She described staying awake to hold onto life for the 90-minute ride back to shore as “the hardest thing” she’s had to do. She was rushed to a local hospital and then taken to a Miami hospital after she was stabilized. However, she had to go to another hospital in Colorado to treat a “one-in-a-million” infection on her leg. She’s had about a dozen surgeries with another scheduled next month. “I would just say that everything happens for a reason and you’re always going to make it out of it,” she said.
An airport worker is under scrutiny over footage that was released of him hurling passengers’ luggage outside the rear door of the jet. Typically, a worker is supposed to pass passengers’ bags to the handler. However, video surveillance shows what appears to be the Madrid airport worker hurling Qatar Airways passengers’ bags onto the tarmac with great force. Viewers on social media have expressed outrage at the lack of regard for passengers’ belongings. “I’ve never seen luggage treated so badly anywhere else; it’s unbelievable,” one person wrote. Some viewers online speculated that it might not be passengers’ luggage but blankets and soft furnishings that are often removed for cleaning. “Suitcases aren’t unloaded at the passenger doors,” one person pointed out. The Daily Beast has contacted Madrid-Barajas Airport for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no better feeling than snuggling up under a soft blanket when the temperatures start to drop—especially with a Lola Blanket. If you ask us, the Lola Blanket is the softest faux fur throw on earth. Plus, they’re stain-resistant and machine-washable, which is a game-changer for kids and four legged friends. Lola’s luxury faux-fur blankets come in a wide range of colors and patterns, but its new limited-edition camo collection has us swooning.
The four new colorways include Birch Camo, Shadow Camo, Tree Camo, and Sagebrush Camo. The award-winning double-sided blankets are designed with OEKO-Tex certified faux fur and made with a double hem for extra durability and four-way stretch making it easy to share with a partner or pet. Lola Blanket’s Camo collection is available in all sizes—large, medium, baby, and XL.
Robert Redford’s funeral plans have been revealed, following his death Tuesday at the age of 89. The Hollywood icon, who died at his Utah home in his sleep, left specific instructions for a simple, family-only funeral, his spokesperson told Substack writer Rob Shutter. It will be a very non-Hollywood affair for the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star. A spokesperson for the actor told Shutter, “No red carpets. No cameras. No Hollywood circus. The family requests privacy.” The actor, who lived in a cabin in Sundance, Utah, will have his funeral in the state’s mountains without “a parade of A-listers.” RadarOnline reported that an insider said that would be “his nightmare. He wanted peace, not pomp.” Redford’s wife, Sibylle, daughters Shauna and Amy, and his seven grandchildren will “attend the low-key service to bid farewell to the beloved father and grandfather.” Paul Newman’s family paid their respects to Redford after his death. Newman, who starred alongside him as “Butch Cassidy,” became a close friend of his after the film. Newman’s daughter, Nell, described Redford as a “lovely man” and “quiet philanthropist,” who would often invite her and her family up to his Sundance cabin. The ’70s star named his homestead “Sundance” after his defining 1969 character. He would go on to create the Sundance Film Festival in 1978, which would see a number of notable films get their debut, such as The Usual Suspects and Whiplash.
Brad Everett Young, an actor turned photographer who appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, has died in a car crash. He was 46. His publicist Paul Christensen told The Hollywood Reporter that Young was driving alone on the 134 Freeway in Los Angeles when he collided with a vehicle going in the wrong direction. Young died at the scene, while the other driver was hospitalized. “Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” Christensen said. While Young began his career in Hollywood in the 1990s as an actor, appearing in shows like Boy Meets World and Charlie’s Angels, he later became a prominent red carpet photographer, shooting for outlets like Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. Young photographed celebrities, many of whom were soap opera stars from Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. Stars paid tribute to Young, with General Hospital’s Lilly Melgar writing on her Instagram story, “This is so incredibly tragic... a good seed.” Young also founded Dream Loud Official, a grassroots organization aimed at saving arts programs in schools across the country. “His legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official,” Christensen said.