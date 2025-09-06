RFK Jr.’s Family Joins Chorus Calling For His Resignation

The chorus of people calling for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign as Secretary of Health and Human Services now includes his sister and his nephew.

Kerry Kennedy and Joe Kennedy III both issued statements hammering RFK Jr. on Friday, one day after he sparred with the Senate Finance Committee in a fiery hearing.

“Robert Kennedy Jr. is a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American,” Kennedy III wrote in an X post about his uncle.

The HHS Secretary, Kennedy III wrote, “is tasked with protecting the public health of our country and its people. At yesterday’s hearing, [Kennedy Jr.] chose to do the opposite: to dismiss science, mislead the public, sideline experts and sow confusion.”

The former congressman ended his message by writing Kennedy Jr. “must resign.”

Kerry Kennedy, who previously said that her brother’s endorsement of Donald Trump in 2024 was “a betrayal of the values” of their family, reposted her nephew’s statement and also issued one of her own.

“Medical decisions belong in the hands of trained and licensed professionals, not incompetent and misguided leadership,” she wrote.

“Enough is enough. Secretary Kennedy must resign. Now,” she added.

Her statement also took specific aim at RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine views, stating that it “is not up for debate” that vaccines work.

Kennedy Jr. has questioned the safety of vaccines like the mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR) shot and the COVID-19 vaccine for years, stretching back to his role leading the anti-vax organization Children’s Health Defense.

A tray of the MMR vaccine at a vaccine clinic in Lubbock, Texas. Kennedy Jr. has undermined faith in the measles vaccine, which has been widely demonstrated to be safe and effective. Jan Sonnenmair/Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

Earlier this year, he told Tucker Carlson that “trusting the experts is not a feature of science. It’s not a feature of democracy. It’s a feature of religion and it’s a feature of totalitarianism.”

That approach was evident during Thursday’s hearing, when Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed that the COVID vaccine caused serious harm among young people while simultaneously calling the effort to develop it “genius.”

Another Kennedy family member also chimed in to criticize the health secretary during Thursday’s hearing, during which Kennedy Jr. was widely mocked for breathing heavily into his microphone, Darth Vader-style.

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, wrote on X that “RFK LOSER is choking so badly LIVE.”

Better late than never ! I Couldn’t agree more — RFK LOSER IS A THREAT TO PUBLIC HEALTH and AMERICAN SCIENTIFIC LEADERSHIP. WHO PLEASURES HIMSELF by lying to Congress https://t.co/70XiBc9ySA — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) September 5, 2025

On Friday, he re-posted Joe Kennedy’s post calling for RFK Jr. to step down and wrote that he “couldn’t agree more.”

“RFK LOSER IS A THREAT TO PUBLIC HEALTH and AMERICAN SCIENTIFIC LEADERSHIP,” he added, writing that Kennedy Jr. “PLEASURES HIMSELF by lying to Congress.”

RFK Jr. has made it clear that he has no intention of resigning and his position in the MAGA universe appears to be safe, though President Trump struggled to find a compliment befitting him after the topsy-turvy Senate hearing.

The president said on Thursday that Kennedy Jr. “means well” and that he’s a “very good person.”

His blood relatives might beg to differ.