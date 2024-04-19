R.F.K. Jr.’s Old Environmental Pals Very Loudly Tell Him to Get Lost
‘A VOTE TO DESTROY’
Dozens of people who worked with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. when he was an environmental lawyer are calling on him to end his campaign. The National Resources Defense Council has taken out full-page ads expected to appear this weekend in six swing states, The New York Times reported, rebutting RFK Jr.’s attempts to brand himself as the “best environment president in American history.” According to the Times, the ads call on RFK Jr. to “Honor our planet, drop out,” and include the slogan, “A vote for RFK Jr. is a vote to destroy that progress and put Trump back in the White House.” Several of the people who worked alongside him, including those who identified as friends, told the Times they “don’t recognize” the person he’s become, citing the science-denying conspiracy theories he’s pushed about vaccines and climate change. “His actions are a betrayal to our environment,” John Hamilton Adams, the man who mentored and hired RFK Jr. to the Council, said of the candidate.