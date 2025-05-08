Trumpland

RFK Jr.’s Own Running Mate Lashes Out and Claims Someone Is ‘Controlling’ Him

PUPPET

The billionaire Silicon Valley divorcée said she’s either being lied to by Kennedy—or a shady figure is making his decisions.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced attorney, tech entrepreneur, and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan to the Kennedy campaign as his vice presidential running mate during an event in Oakland, California, United States on March 26, 2024.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former running mate claimed that someone else is controlling his decisions as the country’s health chief.

Nicole Shanahan, one-half of her fellow vaccine skeptic’s ill-fated 2024 presidential bid, said on social media that a shady figure (not President Donald Trump!) is acting as RFK Jr.’s puppet master.

RFK Jr.’s Running Mate Reveals Wild Religious ConversionCOME TO JESUS
Hugh Dougherty
OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 26: Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced attorney, tech entrepreneur, and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan to the Kennedy campaign as his vice presidential running mate during an event in Oakland, California, United States on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The billionaire Silicon Valley divorcée was reacting to news that Trump has nominated Dr. Casey Means, a MAHA wellness influencer along with her brother Calley Means, as surgeon general after pulling his first pick, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very strange. Doesn’t make any sense. I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be),” Shanahan, who owes her wealth to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin, wrote on X.

“I don’t know if RFK very clearly lied to me, or what is going on. It has been clear in recent conversations that he is reporting to someone regularly who is controlling his decisions (and it isn’t President Trump),” Shanahan added of her former running mate.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) speaks US President Donald Trump during an executive orders signing event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2025. Trump signed several health care-related executive orders, according to a White House statement. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
RFK Jr. is Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Casey Means’ brother, Calley Means, joined the Trump administration in March as a Department of Health and Human Services special government employee.

Shanahan, 39, said that the siblings are “artificial and aggressive,” adding that they could be “bred and raised Manchurian assets.”

RFK Jr.’s VP Pick Vows Revenge on Senators Who Vote Vs. Him ‘I WILL BE WATCHING’
Julia Ornedo
Nicole Shanahan speaks as she becomes the vice presidential candidate of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in Oakland, California., U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon

Trump announced Casey Means’ nomination in a Truth Social post about an hour before Shanahan’s X post.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr. Casey Means, will be nominated as our next Surgeon General of the United States of America,” he wrote.

He lauded her “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials,” and said she will work closely with “our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.”

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Nicole Shanahan greet people as she becomes the vice presidential candidate of Kennedy, in Oakland, California., U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon
RFK Jr. and Shanahan greet people after she became his vice presidential candidate, in Oakland, California. Laure Andrillon/REUTERS

“Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History,” he added.

“Congratulations to Casey! Secretary Kennedy looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Shanahan has attracted attention over the last few months with posts on chemtrails and a religious conversion.

In February, she posted a video from a beach pointing at clouds and suggesting they were evidence of “geoengineering,” a reference to a conspiracy theory that posits that contrails left by planes are being used to leave chemical and biological agents in the sky and control the weather.

Shanahan also revealed a religious conversion days after an appearance on a podcast with Russell Brand, the British comedian who was accused of rape last year and shortly after announced his conversion to Christianity.

Shanahan said she had become a “Jew for Jesus.” The 39-year-old, who was raised Catholic, converted to Judaism after marrying a Jewish man weeks after starting an affair with Brin.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaLawrence O’Donnell Mocks Trump Getting ‘Humiliated’ Without Realizing It
Tom Sanders
PoliticsCast of Trump’s Favorite Musical to Boycott Kennedy Center
Erkki Forster
PoliticsDozens of GOP Rebels Start Civil War Over Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsElon Musk Runs Into More Trouble Out West After White House Exit
David Gardner
exclusiveTrump’s Border Czar Secretly Deported Two U.S. Citizen Children
Michael Daly