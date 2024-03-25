RFK Jr.’s Unnamed VP Pick Could Pose a Problem in Nevada: Report
Robert F. Kennedy’s difficult path to the White House may be made even harder thanks to an unanticipated issue in Nevada, according to a report. Although the long-shot independent’s campaign announced earlier this month that it had secured the 15,000 signatures required to make it onto the Nevada ballot in November, it could be forced to start its signature collection all over again in the state because it didn’t name a running mate when RFK Jr.’s petition was filed, according to CBS News. The state’s presidential candidate’s guide stipulates that independent candidate petitions need to include the name of both the presidential and vice presidential candidate for the petition’s signatures to be valid, with Kennedy’s documents only naming him. Kennedy’s campaign told CBS News it had not yet submitted the signatures to the Nevada secretary of state’s office. The campaign still has time to gather new signatures before the petition filing deadline of Aug. 7 after the expected unveiling of his running mate on Tuesday.