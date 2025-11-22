RFK Jr.’s Vile ‘Poetry’ to Lover Published by Her Scorned Ex

The scorned ex-fiance of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s former lover has spilled the tea on the Health and Human Services Secretary’s penchant for self-penned erotic poetry.

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” the scion of the Kennedy clan is alleged to have written to former New York magazine star reporter Olivia Nuzzi, according to a new Substack article on the salacious saga published Saturday by Nuzzi’s ex Ryan Lizza, himself a journalist formerly at Politico.

“Drink from me Love,” Kennedy is understood to have gone on in his poem to Nuzzi. “I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.”

Reporter Olivia Nuzzi arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Lizza has titled Kennedy’s ode to his ex-fiance “American Canyon”—a not-so-subtle play on Nuzzi’s upcoming memoir, American Canto.

While the former Politico reporter does not divulge how he obtained the poem, he says that it, “and many others, too explicit to print, changed everything” in his relationship with Nuzzi.

“Thanks to Bobby, I am now aware of something called felching,” Lizza added Saturday. The Daily Beast has researched the term, and urges readers not to do the same.

Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza in 2023. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CBS News

The whole sordid saga is back in the spotlight after Lizza alleged in “Part One” of his tell-all account that Nuzzi had not only cheated on him with Kennedy, but also with former South Carolina Republican Congressman Mark Sanford.

Nuzzi, who has now taken on a new post as West Coast Editor at Vanity Fair, has meanwhile released extracts from her forthcoming memoir, in which she describes grappling with her desire for Kennedy amid concerns that a parasitic worm may have eaten parts of his brain.

Her affair with Kennedy is understood to have begun while she was covering his ill-fated 2023 presidential campaign. She later acknowledged an emotional relationship with him, but said it was non-physical and that it did not affect her reporting.

After the news first broke, New York Magazine placed Nuzzi on leave before she and the outlet parted ways in October 2024. Lizza had by that point already broken off their engagement.