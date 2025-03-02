Rhiannon Giddens Bows Out of Kennedy Center Gig Following Trump Takeover
Rhiannon Giddens is the latest artist to cancel a planned performance at the Kennedy Center. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musician announced her decision to nix a scheduled performance, citing the changes implemented by President Donald Trump—including installing himself as chairman and replacing several board members with allies—as her reason for doing so. On Instagram, Giddens wrote, “I cannot in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.” She also explained that she had waited to announce the cancelation because she wanted to “make a thoughtful and thought-out decision” but also because she was organizing a replacement show at The Anthem, another concert hall located just a few miles away from the Kennedy Center. “I will say here that I don’t judge anyone for choosing to go on with their shows,” Giddens added. “It’s a highly difficult situation for artists right now and everyone has to do what makes the most sense for them in the moment.” Giddens is hardly alone in her decision to walk away from a Kennedy Center show: Issa Rae, Ben Folds, and Shonda Rhimes are just a few of the other artists who have made the same decision.
