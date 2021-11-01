RHOC’s Kelly Dodd, Husband Rick Leventhal Skewered for ‘Pathetic’ Alec Baldwin Costume
READ. THE. ROOM.
Former Real Housewife of Orange County Kelly Dodd and her husband, former-Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal, are facing criticism for their insensitive Halloween costumes, reports Page Six. Leventhal dressed up as a gun-wielding Alec Baldwin on the Rust set, writing on Instagram that he was celebrating the “great American film actor Alec Baldwin.” Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer for the movie, and Leventhal was blasted for turning a tragic situation into a costume. “So disappointed in the Alec Baldwin comment,” commented one person. “It was not his fault, and a family lost their mother and wife. So disrespectful.” “Pathetic you have to attach Alec Baldwin to this,” someone else wrote.
Dodd “celebrated her Native American heritage,” according to Leventhal’s Instagram post, also donning a prop gun and Native American headdress. Dodd sparked controversy in January after taking a DNA test and claiming she is Black, Asian, Mexican, Spanish, 30 percent Native American and 1 percent Jewish. “I’m all races,” she told E! News.