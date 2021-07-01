CHEAT SHEET
Rhode Island Cop Charged for Shooting Teen While Off-Duty: Police
An off-duty police officer who allegedly shot an 18-year-old man outside of a Rhode Island pizza restaurant is about to feel the bite of the federal justice system. Daniel Dolan, an officer with the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, police department, was hit with three felony assault charges and one count of using a gun to commit a crime, WJAR reports. According to police, Dolan allegedly stopped the teen, who was with two others in a car, in a West Greenwich pizza shop’s parking lot. The teen didn’t know the man was a police officer and, after a confrontation, Dolan shot the teen in his arm, police say. The investigation was being conducted by the state Attorney General and the local police departments.