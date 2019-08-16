CHEAT SHEET
Rhode Island Detention Center Worker Placed on Leave After Allegedly Driving a Truck Into ICE Protesters
A worker at a detention center in Rhode Island was placed on administrative leave Thursday after he allegedly drove a truck into a crowd of demonstrators protesting the prison’s role in holding detainees for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Captain Thomas Woodworth allegedly injured several people around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when he honked his horn before driving at the group of Jewish activists blocking the staff parking lot at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Center. The Boston Globe reports that Woodworth was placed on administrative leave while the warden conducts an internal investigation. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said that his office is investigating the incident, along with State Police. “Once we have a full understanding of the relevant facts, we will determine how to proceed,” Neronha said in a statement. “Peaceful protest is a fundamental right of all Americans; it is unfortunate last night’s situation unfolded as it did.”