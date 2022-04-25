Huckberry’s Tyler Chukka Boot is My New Favorite Pair of Shoes
FANTASTIC FOOTWEAR
When it comes to footwear, the possibilities for how to improve or accentuate an outfit are essentially limitless. You can dress down a more formal outfit with the right pair of sneakers while putting on some Oxfords can help elevate a look that’s leaning more towards overly casual for the occasion at hand. Shoes can also serve as the anchor point for an entire look with something bold or bright highlighting the rest of your clothing. However, the best pair of shoes to have are the ones that seamlessly fit into any outfit with ease. My brand new Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boots fit that description perfectly.
I tend to wear sneakers with a lot of my outfits simply because they work well with most of my clothing without standing out too much, but my sneakers have officially been out of commission since my Tyler Chukka boots arrived. For a casual t-shirt and jeans, the boots fit in perfectly just as they work great even for a suit in blue or earth tones. I was almost sort of shocked by the sheer versatility of the boots as I really didn’t need to think very much about how they would work with whatever I was wearing at all.
I have now worn the Tyler Chukka Boots out to drinks with friends, to a movie night at someone’s apartment, and on a date at a wine bar—and I wore a very different outfit on each of these three occasions. Each time I was pleasantly surprised with how well they worked with the rest of my outfit.
Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boot
Beyond versatility, the Tyler Chukka Boots are incredibly well made. The taupe colorway of the shoes are primarily made of full-grain leather which adds a nice texture to the exterior while also serving as a durable material that will hold up to wear and tear over time. If you choose to buy the Hickory shade of the boots, the primary material will be tumbled, waxed leather that has a smoother texture. The Meramec PU outsole is lightweight and comfortable on my foot and the sole is designed for added flexibility and durability against constant wear—which is a major plus since I can’t seem to wear any of my other shoes since I got them in the mail.
Beyond all of this, the Tyler Chukka Boots are actually very comfortable to wear as well. Especially with boots and leather shoes, I find that at least the first few times I wear them out, my feet start to hurt after a while. On my very first wear of them, the shoes already felt supportive and broken-in. This is a major upside for me who generally walks quite a lot every day. Furthermore, the back ankle is sturdy which provides a little added support that I didn’t initially pick up from looking at the pictures. If you’re looking for a boot that goes with anything and works in any season, I couldn’t recommend the Tyler Chukka Boot more.
