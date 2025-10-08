‘RHOM’ Star’s Ex Files $10 Million Defamation Suit Against Bravo

Sam Mendes’ The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event has found its Linda McCartney, Deadline reports. Multiple sources told the site that Brooklyn star Saoirse Ronan, 31, signed on to play McCartney’s first wife in the film series alongside Paul Mescal, 29, as Paul McCartney. The film series will also star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. All four parts of the biopic are slated to premiere in 2028, with each to focus on one of the four Beatles. Though Ronan is expected to appear frequently in McCartney’s film, Deadline reports that its unclear how much she will feature in others. Linda McCartney was a prominent photographer, the first to have her work featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, and also an animal rights activist and musician, before she died of cancer in 1998. Ronan accrued four Academy Awards nominations by the age of 25 for her roles in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 14-Time Oscar Nominee Cast as Paul McCartney’s Wife in BiopicSAW HER STANDING THEREMultiple sources told Deadline the star signed on to play Linda McCartney.
- 2UFC Fighter Fatally Shot 18 Months After First AttackFATAL SHOTAustralian fighter Suman Mokhtarian had previously cancelled an MMA event following an attempted attack.
Shop with ScoutedHurry: Lola Blankets Are BOGO for 24 Hours OnlyDEAL ALERTThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are buy one, get one free for a (very) limited time.
- 3‘The View’ Host Reveals Pregnancy On AirBUMP DEBUTThe former White House communications director is expecting a baby boy after struggling with infertility
- 4‘RHOM’ Star’s Ex Sues Bravo for $10 Million Over DefamationMIAMI VICETodd Nepola claims his “name and likeness” was used without his consent, causing harm to his business reputation.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bestselling Veggie Chopper Is Half Off for Prime DaySLICE ‘N DICEYou’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
- 5Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Billionaire Soccer StarRAGS TO RICHESHis net worth is now reportedly $1.4 billion.
- 6President’s Motorcade Attacked by Protesters Throwing RocksWINDOWS SMASHEDA senior minister has claimed shots were fired.
- 7Disneyland Visitor Dies After Riding Haunted MansionDISNEY TRAGEDYShe suffered a heart attack on the attraction and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
- 8Timothée Chalamet Stuns Fans With Tight BuzzcutALL THE BUZZFans have slammed the star’s new haircut, begging for his old curls to come back.
Shop with ScoutedThis 50% Off Eye Gel Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark CirclesPRIME BIG DEAL DAYS 2025It has almost 25,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and is on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.
- 9Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Speaks Out After Wedding Snub NOT ON THE LISTFrancia Raisa, Selena Gomez’s kidney donor, has opened up after not attending the star’s recent wedding.
- 10Boxing Legend Arturo Gatti's Son Dies Aged 17SHOCK DEATHArturo Gatti Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps to become a professional boxer.
Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has died after he was reportedly shot during a walk in Sydney according to authorities. He was 33. According to The Daily Telegraph, Mokhtarian was shot in the upper torso around 6pm local time Wednesday night. Paramedics attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. “We believe he may have been out for a walk, but we’re yet to confirm that,” said Riverstone Police area commander Jason Joyce. “You’d want to think that in a residential area like that, people could wander the streets at that time of night and be safe, but we do believe it’s a targeted attack.” Around the same time, emergency services received reports of a red Audi set ablaze, which authorities say matched the description of the alleged shooter’s car. Investigation is underway to see if the incidents are related. The Daily Beast has contacted the New South Wales Police for comment. In February 2024, the Australian fighter had survived an attack after he was shot by a man dressed as a delivery driver outside his Australian Top Team fighting gym. While the alleged gunman was arrested and charged with attempted murder, he was released on bail. Citing safety concerns, Mokhtarian canceled an MMA event.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Fall is officially in full swing, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are here. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous buy one, get one free deal to quell our post-summer blues. The catch? It’s only valid for 24 hours. In other words—run, don’t walk.
In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and save one for holiday gifting... or not. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s one of (if not *the*) biggest deals of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.
The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin has revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Griffin. The couple, who married in November 2021, is expecting a baby boy after struggling with infertility due to Alyssa’s endometriosis diagnosis. “I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process,” the former White House communications director said. Griffin, 36, and her husband underwent five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF). “Baby Griffin is on the way,” she told People, revealing she is five months pregnant. The host is “so excited,” sharing that she plans on having two kids but wanted a boy because she “always liked the idea of a big brother looking out for the younger siblings.” In 2023, co-host Whoopi Goldberg caught Griffin off guard when she asked if she was expecting a child. The TV personality looked shocked and denied pregnancy. While on air this Tuesday, Griffin turned to Goldberg and asked, “So, Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?” The show’s cast then jumped out of their seats to congratulate her on the start of the family.
‘RHOM’ Star’s Ex Files $10 Million Defamation Suit Against Bravo
Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola’s ex-husband Todd Nepola has sued Bravo for $10 million, citing defamation regarding his business representation on the show. Nepola’s suit claims that Bravo inaccurately portrayed him as “financially irresponsible or suffering from financial distress.” Nepola, a real-estate developer/investor, alleges this is false, claiming that his net worth “exceeds $100 million,” and he hasn’t done anything to “question his creditworthiness or financial integrity.” Nepola appeared on the show’s earlier seasons, but claims he did not consent for his “name and likeness” to be on seasons six and seven. Because of this decision, he alleges Bravo producers used seasons six and seven to “retaliate against” him by “intentionally and maliciously” airing “defamatory statements.” He name-drops series star Adriana de Moura, claiming that in season six, she said his company had been “struggling” and he and his then-wife were “having some money trouble.” In season seven, he claims he was seen in flashback footage. Nepola alleges he had “numerous conversations” with a Bravo producer explaining the misrepresentation issue, but was informed that producers “did not care.” As a result, he claims “his reputation in the Miami business community” has been harmed by statements the show aired.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work–especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and seems to take forever. While I’m not one for cluttering the kitchen with infrequently used gadgets, one that can prep a whole meal far quicker than by hand is worth making space for. The compact Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer is usually just $50 on Amazon, but today, you can score 50 percent off on Amazon during its Prime Day sale.
With 420 powerful blades, this nifty little BPA-free and dishwasher-safe device will also keep me from cutting my fingers. Additionally, food cooks most evenly when the pieces are uniform in size, so it might even make me a better chef (if that’s possible). Plus, you can use it to slice eggs, meat, cheese, nuts, and other non-veggie foods, too. Honestly, it’s the most versatile kitchen gadget I own. Grab one for yourself while it’s half off.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, has officially made it to billionaire status, marking the first time a soccer player has ever achieved the rank. Over the course of his 23-year professional soccer career, Ronaldo has left his legacy at teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus FC. In December 2022, Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr for about $200 million per year tax-free, marking the highest salary a soccer player has ever received. In June, Al-Nassr gave Ronaldo a contract extension reportedly worth more than $400 million. With the recent signing, the Portuguese forward’s net worth has been catapulted to $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which evaluated Ronaldo’s wealth for the first time. But his wealth does not come from soccer alone, as the sports star has also capitalized on multi-million-dollar deals with brands like Nike, Armani and Castrol. Although he’s now a billionaire, Ronaldo initially lived in poverty on the island of Madeira, quitting school at 14 to pursue soccer. Surprisingly, other soccer legends have yet to surpass the billion mark. Lionel Messi’s career has earned him over $600 million in pre-tax salary so far, while David Beckham earned about $100 million before his 2013 retirement.
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s motorcade has been pelted with rocks by protestors, leading one of his ministers to claim it was an assassination attempt. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano filed a report that included unverified claims that the car had been shot at. Reuters reports that 500 protesters gathered in the province of Cañar against cuts to fuel subsidies. The cuts have led to strike action from Ecuador’s National Confederation of Agricultural Workers (CONAIE). Five people were detained following the unrest. Manzano said they would be charged with terrorism and attempted assassination. Noboa’s government has taken a tough stance on crime and is no stranger to giving the armed forces and law enforcement emergency powers. “Shooting at the president’s car, throwing stones, damaging state property—that’s just criminal,” Manzano said. “We will not allow this.” In response, CONAIE said on X that protestors had been subject to orchestrated violence from authorities. It decried what it described as the 37-year-old president’s “war policy,” accusing the administration of “military responses to the legitimate demands.” The strike is now in its third week.
A Disneyland visitor has died after suffering a heart attack on the Haunted Mansion attraction at the California amusement park, officials said. The woman in her 60s was visiting the Anaheim park Monday when she experienced the medical episode, police told Entertainment Weekly. Disneyland security provided CPR until paramedics arrived to transport her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released. The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner “will determine the cause of death” at a later time, Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department told the outlet. The woman’s death comes less than a month after a man died while riding the roller coaster, Stardust Racers, at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Universal’s newest theme park that opened in May. Disney’s Haunted Mansion, which opened in 1969, is one of the park’s most beloved rides. The spooky attraction was also one of the last that had input from Walt Disney, who died in 1966. Guests are taken on a ride through rooms that have a host of “ghosts,” including a floating head and a dining room filled with specters.
Heartthrob Timothée Chalamet has made a drastic change to his appearance, swapping his signature curly waves for a tight buzzcut. While promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme on Instagram, the Call Me By Your Name star revealed that he traded his curly locks for a buzzcut and glasses. But this new look has a lot of Chalamet’s fans missing his flowing curls, with one tweeting, “Glue the hair back on now.” A second penned, “Buzz cuts aren’t for everybody.” Others were simpler with their thoughts, asking Chalamet to “undebut it.” Another user reminisced on his moppy haircut from Little Women, tweeting a shot of him in the film with the caption “take me back to the night we met.” Although the majority of his hair might be gone, Chalamet decided to keep his mustache. Over the past few months, Chalamet has been photographed at events and by paparazzi; however, each time he’s taken care to cover his hair with a hat or bandana. As Chalamet is currently filming Dune: Part Three, some fans believe his buzzcut is actually for the sci-fi franchise instead of Marty Supreme.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told, “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended, though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Many beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be, “Find yourself a good concealer.” A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of an affordable skincare brand called “Baebody” a few years ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
The hype is deserved—this product yields noticeable results and should be the foundation of any dark-circle-fighting crusade. Upon application, a collagen-boosting peptide complex gets to work, producing a satisfying tingle. The lightweight formula works to quell puffiness and, with continuous use, lifts undereye darkness and softens fine lines and crow’s feet. I’ve been using this eye gel religiously for over a year now, but I saw undereye darkness improvement in just two weeks. It turns out you don’t have to pay top dollar for top-performing skincare. Plus, the already-affordable eye treatment is a staggering 50 percent off during this week’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale—grab a jar now.
For more Amazon Prime Day scores, Click Here >
Actress Francia Raisa, who gave one of her kidneys to childhood friend Selena Gomez in 2017 amid the star’s battle with lupus, has spoken about their falling out. Raisa, 37, was noticeably absent from Gomez’s recent wedding to Benny Blanco, which was attended by other A-listers including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and Ed Sheeran. “I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her… I am grateful that I could do that for her,” she said about donating her kidney to Gomez. The two appeared to fall out after Gomez said, “my only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift],” in a Rolling Stone interview. Raisa wrote “interesting” in a since-deleted comment in response to the quote. Rumors arose that Gomez and Raisa’s friendship became rocky when the Grown-ish actress discovered the pop star was smoking after the kidney transplant. “No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it,” Raisa said. “One day, maybe we will address it.” Raisa has said that their issues had “nothing to do with the kidney.” “Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow,” Raisa told Extra TV .
Late boxing legend Arturo Gatti’s son, Arturo Gatti Jr., has died at age 17 in his apartment Tuesday. Arturo Sr.’s former bodyguard Chuck Zito announced the teenager’s death on Instagram Wednesday. “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday,” Zito wrote in the Instagram post. “The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors—Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia.🙏🏻✝️” It is not yet clear if foul play was involved. Following in his father’s footsteps, Arturo Jr. was training to become a boxer, and had a close relationship with Mike Tyson. Arturo Sr. died in a similar manner in 2009 after he was found dead in a hotel when his son was only 10 months old. While his official cause of death was ruled as a suicide, many in his inner circle believe the boxing legend was murdered. His wife, Amanda Rodrigues, was an initial suspect during the investigation until charges were dropped.
“If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.”