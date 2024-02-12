‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Splits From Boyfriend Marcus Jordan: Reports
PARTING WAYS
After more than a year of dating, Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has split from Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball icon Michael Jordan. The breakup was reported by Page Six and People, citing “tension” relating to a long-running feud between Michael Jordan and Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. Michael Jordan apparently made a joke disapproving of his son’s relationship, which Pippen did not take lightly. “The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue,” a source told Page Six. “At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children.” The break came as a shock to Pippen’s costars, who saw “no hint that there was trouble in paradise.” Earlier, rumors had swirled when eagle-eyed RHOM fans noticed Pippen had deleted all pictures of Jordan from her Instagram and that they had unfollowed each other on social media.