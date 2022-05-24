Longtime Trump Gatekeeper Rhona Graff Subpoenaed by New York AG in Trump Org Investigation
SERVED
New York’s Attorney General’s Office has subpoenaed Donald Trump’s longtime personal gatekeeper as part of its probe into the Trump Organization. Rhona Graff, who worked as a personal assistant to Trump between 1987 and 2021, will be questioned under oath about the former president’s involvement in the preparation of annual financial statements that are being scrutinized during the investigation. News of Graff’s upcoming deposition on May 31 was revealed in court papers filed by Attorney General Letitia James’ office that oppose Trump’s efforts to scrub a costly contempt of court order for failing to meet a deadline to respond to a subpoena for documents and other evidence. Special litigation counsel Andrew Amer wrote in the latest filing that James’ office wants to grill Graff under oath to find out more detail about how Trump’s financial statements were handled than she had divulged in a previous affidavit.