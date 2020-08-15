This Is the Only Hoodie You Can Wear to a Beach and to Work

We’re edging into a strange territory. It’s still hot, but at night and in the early morning, it has been chilly enough for an extra layer. At this point, I have excellent work from home loungewear for the hotter months: shorts and tees and henleys. But as the temperature has shifted, I’ve noticed my comfortable cool weather wear has been lacking. Recently, I came across Rhone’s Bolinas Beach Poncho, which is perfect for the both in-between seasons and an air conditioned home, as well.

Rhone’s Bolinas Beach Poncho is meant for more than the beach, but it is designed perfectly for that cool breeze that blows off the water as the sun dips below the horizon line. This upgraded hoodie is extremely soft, like, won’t be able to stop touching the fabric soft. It has a front pocket to tuck both of your hands into a la the classic hoodie look and a hood, of course. But the essence is in the details. The two buttons at the neckline make it more formal than most hoodies, and the relaxed fit means it’s not too tight or baggy, either.. There is a cinch cord at the waist so you can tighten it to maintain heat, and it comes in two colors: a navy and a washed red.

Not only is the Bolinas Beach Poncho perfect for summer nights, I’m planning on wearing it during Zoom calls in the fall, as an extra layer in the winter, and (hopefully) as a perfect spring layer too. Honestly, I’m having a hard time figuring out when this poncho won’t do the trick.

Bolinas Beach Poncho Buy on Rhone $ 118 Free Shipping

