ITALIAN, DRESSY, ATHLEISURELY
Rhone's Brand New Commuter Dress Shirt Fuses Athleisure With Italian Fabric
Recently, we’ve been on a hunt for many things athleisure, from pants for women and men, tops for women and men, and brand new collections. And after Rhone launched a brand new dress shirt and sent me one to try, I knew it would become yet another piece of athleisure I had to write about. With the look of a dress shirt, this wrinkle-free button-down is comprised of lightweight Italian fabric, wicks away moisture, hides its button collars, and stretches four ways. And it feels great to the touch. It’s got a subtle glean to it that you can notice up close, akin to tech shirts but with a high-end look (and feel) from any angle. The Rhone Commuter Dress Shirt is 100% machine washable, too, triggering Rhone to compel you to “ditch the dry cleaner” in its marketing for the shirt. And that’s a very enticing value for an athleisurely and dressy shirt that checks all the boxes for maintaining elegance in warm weather. The shirt is available right now in either Blue Stripe or Blue Micro Check and sells for $118. - Gideon Grudo
