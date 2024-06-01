Ex-RHONJ Star Caroline Manzo Details Disturbing Alleged Sexual Assault by Brandi Glanville
‘MALICIOUS’
RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo divulged the horrifying details of her alleged sexual assault by former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville during the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, claiming that producers saw everything and did nothing to intervene. In a signed affidavit filed Tuesday that was obtained by Page Six, Manzo described in graphic detail the alleged abuse she suffered. “When Glanville was sexually assaulting me on the sofa, she was rubbing her vagina on me. The producers just watched and kept filming,” Manzo wrote. “They saw that I was in distress and yet, they continued to film.” Instead of stopping the assault, Manzo alleges, producers “continued to feed” Glanville with alcohol and allowed her to lock Manzo in a bathroom where the assault continued. Producers then forced Manzo to “relive the sexual assaults” by prodding her about them in taped interviews, the star claimed. Manzo is suing Bravo and Peacock over the abuse. When it was initially filed, a representative for Glanville derided the suit as “absurd” and “defamatory,” denying an assault took place.