‘RHONY’ Star Reveals Why She Called Off Her Wedding

Kelly Bensimon, the real estate broker and reality TV fixture, revealed on Wednesday that she made an 11th-hour decision to call off her wedding to financier Scott Litker after he balked at signing a prenuptial agreement.

“To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him,” the 56-year-old told People. “Full stop.”

Bensimon characterized Litker’s brush-off as the “ultimate red flag” to Us Weekly.

The couple, who got engaged last summer, were set to be wed this Saturday. But everything fell apart “late Tuesday afternoon” when Litker, a wealth management consultant, made his intentions clear to Bensimon, she said in a statement.

“He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith,” she continued.

“But I’ve worked really, really hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue.”

Bensimon, a former model, rose to fame as a member of the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, starring on the show from season two to season four.