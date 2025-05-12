‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Cops Heat for Posing With Controversial Figure
NOT COOL
Fans of Ramona Singer weren’t pleased with her latest Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New York City star deleted a photo she posted over the weekend with Daniel Penny, an ex-Marine dubbed the “Subway Vigilante” after he put a homeless man named Jordan Neely in a chokehold for more than six minutes on a New York City subway train—leading to the man’s death. He was later acquitted of any wrongdoing. In a now-deleted Instagram post where Singer posed next to Penny, she wrote: “So proud Daniel Penny !! #apennysaved #hero.” Fans quickly called her out in the comments, blasting the post as “foul” and “low.” A representative for Singer told Page Six: “Daniel was found not guilty and he was protecting lives. Some of the same people who are criticizing her seem to be people who praise Luigi Mangione who is an actual murderer.” Penny claimed that he acted in self-defense and was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide last year. Singer faced multiple allegations of racism in 2023 over her “racially motivated” comments on set.