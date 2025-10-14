‘RHOP’ Star Fired From Professor Role After Felony Fraud Charges

The renowned The Passion of the Christ’s sequel has an entirely new cast. Director Mel Gibson has re-cast Jesus and Mary Magdalene for The Resurrection of the Christ, the follow-up to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ. The shooting for the film started last week at Rome’s Cinecittà studios. Gibson’s first installment was shot more than 20 years ago. The first film was hugely successful, becoming one of the largest-grossing independent films of all time with a worldwide box office of $610 million. The upcoming film’s plot transitions from the first film’s coverage of the 12 hours before Christ’s crucifixion; to the aftermath taking place three days after the event. A source told Variety, “They would have had to do all this CGI stuff... de-aging and all that” “that would have been very costly.” The role of Jesus has now been given to Jaakko Ohtonen, replacing the original star Jim Caviezel. Mary Magdalene, who was played by Monica Bellucci in the first film, will be portrayed by Cuban actress, Mariela Garriga. The Resurrection of the Christ will be told in two films, the first part is set to be released on Good Friday in 2027.
Home Alone star Daniel Stern was rushed to the emergency room for a medical emergency. The actor is well-known for his role as Marv Merchants in Home Alone, as Phil Berquist in City Slickers, and was the voice of Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years. The actor, 68, was taken to the ER by the Ventura County Fire Department on October 7th. The reason for the rushed visit has not been disclosed. The fire department reported that Stern was assessed by firefighters and was then taken to a nearby hospital. Sources told TMZ that the actor has since been released. Stern’s representatives confirmed that he is now doing well. Stern has transitioned his career into being an artist and he specializes in bronze structures. Stern’s art pieces have been made for California public art projects in San Diego, Pasadena, Palm Desert, Temple City, Monrovia, and Agoura Hills.
Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Wendy Osefo is no longer a professor at Wesleyan University after allegedly faking a home burglary. The 41-year-old reality star was teaching a sociology course called “The Sociology of Reality TV: Race, Colorism, and Xenophobia,” after joining the academic institution in 2024. Another professor will take over the class. The university confirmed she was released from her role in a statement to The U.S. Sun, that read “Wendy Osefo is no longer an employee of Wesleyan University.” Dr. Wendy, who joined the RHOP cast in 2020 for the show’s fifth season, was indicted on fraud charges last week alongside her husband, Edward Osefo, for allegedly falsely claiming her $1 million house had been ransacked while on vacation. But after Wendy posted a photo on Instagram wearing a diamond ring that was allegedly reported as stolen, Carroll County police made the arrest. The couple face a total of 34 felony and misdemeanor charges including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and making false statements to the police. “It was a shock,” said Dr. Wendy’s teaching assistant Mariah Wilson to The Wesleyan Argus, the school’s paper. “Having taken her class last fall, I didn’t expect it.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Wendy Osefo’s representative for comment.
Oscar-winning actress and Reese’s Book Club founder Reese Witherspoon has announced her first book, Gone Before Goodbye. The thriller, released Tuesday, was created in collaboration with New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben, who Witherspoon called “the greatest thriller writer there is right now.” The co-authors appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss how the Legally Blonde actress approached the thriller writer to bring her idea to life. “The crazy thing is, I’ve never had an idea for a novel. I’m always the actor that shows up and executes on someone else’s vision,” Witherspoon said. “I thought maybe I should take the big leap and try and build the whole world.” The pair brainstormed for hours to tell the story of an Army combat surgeon pulled into an international conspiracy while dealing with her personal life. “I can create characters, but he can create hooks,” Witherspoon said. The Big Little Lies star revealed that her idea came after reading Kirstin Chen’s Counterfeit. “I thought, does that happen? Do people do illegal things to get the surgeries they need? I started asking surgeons...and I finally got a yes.” The pair also discussed potentially translating the idea for the big screen: “It’s crossed our mind,” she said.
A 500-year-old pendant commissioned by King Henry VIII is set to sell for more than $4 million after being discovered in a field by a man with a metal detector. The Tudor Heart, as it is now known, was found in 2019 by cafe owner Charlie Clarke in the U.K., who is set to become a millionaire when it goes up for auction next month. The artifact, a 24-karat gold pendant inscribed with the letters ‘H’ and ‘K,’ is believed to have been created in 1518 to commemorate the betrothal of King Henry and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon’s daughter, Princess Mary, to the French heir apparent. “We have absolutely nothing of this complexity or type surviving from Henry VIII’s early reign,” curator Rachel King told The Art Newspaper, who said the item was likely gifted to someone of high status, like a “son of a knight or a baron or above”. Clarke previously told The Guardian his “once in 30 lifetimes” find caused him to “shriek like a schoolgirl,” adding “When you see that color then that is what you are there for as a metal detectorist.” The British Museum is currently seeking funds to purchase the pendant on behalf of the U.K. before it goes up for auction to a private collector.
Legendary R&B singer D’Angelo has died at 51 from pancreatic cancer Tuesday morning. Sources close to his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg told TMZ the singer died after privately battling the disease. Born Michael Eugene Archer in South Richmond, Virginia, the singer amassed four Grammys over the span of his 34-year music career, cementing his legacy as a luminary of the neo-soul genre. In 1995, he released hit debut album Brown Sugar. D’Angelo launched his second album Voodoo in 2000, which included his emblematic single “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” Both Voodoo and “Untitled” earned a Grammy for best R&B album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, respectively. Throughout his career, D’Angelo collaborated with the likes of Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Angie Stone, and Jay Z. In 2014, he released his third studio album, Black Messiah, which earned critical acclaim. GQ labeled the singer “the next Marvin Gaye” that same year. Tributes have already begun to pour in for the late musician. Rapper Tyler the Creator posted a photo of D’Angelo, leaving the caption blank. DJ Premier wrote on X, “we have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’ Love you KING.” The singer is survived by two sons and a daughter. The mother of his first son was singer Angie Stone who tragically died on March 1 at the age. of 63 in a car accident.
Authorities have named a husband and wife as the two people killed when a TBM 700 plane crashed in the middle of a busy highway in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, during Monday’s morning rush. Thomas Perkins, 68, and his wife, Agatha, 66—both of Middletown, Rhode Island—were pronounced dead at the scene, before being identified Tuesday by the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. In a Facebook tribute, their devastated community described “a beloved couple whose kindness, generosity and spirit touched countless lives.” The single-engine Socata TBM 700 slammed into the Interstate 195 median around 8:15 a.m. and burst into flames, police said, injuring a motorist in a nearby sedan. Thomas—who was a partner in Middletown-based construction firm Kirby Perkins, and had a pilot’s license—and Agatha, a personal trainer and yoga instructor, had departed New Bedford Regional Airport and were headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to the New York Post. The NTSB and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Forecasters had warned of rain and low visibility from an approaching nor’easter at the time. The left-most eastbound lane remained closed for hours as crews worked the scene. The motorist’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening by local authorities.
A 23-year-old woman was killed in a “freak accident” at a festival after she was struck by a piece of falling debris whilst fleeing intense weather conditions at a festival in Utah. Ava Ahlander was attending the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City when it was called off due to adverse weather, causing her and her friends to seek shelter in her car. As she exited the car, Ahlander was struck in the face by a plank of wood ripped from a piece of nearby scaffolding, crushing both her and the vehicle. First responders were able to revive her at the scene briefly and rushed Ahlander to the hospital, but her injuries proved to be critical, and she was taken off life support shortly after her family said their goodbyes. “Ava was an absolute delight of a human being. Everyone loved her. She had the best smile,” her uncle wrote in a tribute on Facebook. Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses. “Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need.”
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s New Hampshire mansion has plummeted in price as it struggles to sell. Originally priced for $2.5 million in July, the Bradford property was reduced by $130,000 to $2.37 million despite the luxury mansion boasting 156 acres and a lake view. “It’s not famous in a good way,” real estate agent Cara Ameer told Realtor.com. “The backstory may be enough to quash any interest from a buyer, let alone not wanting to give their money to Maxwell or anyone connected to her by buying the home.” As the partner of the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the pair’s sordid reputation has extended to their property, with Ameer suggesting that potential buyers may “feel morally opposed‚" to purchasing from the convicted criminals. Despite the reduced price, the current listing will still generate a profit of $1 million for the seller. The listing describes the property as “one of the most remarkable homes on the market,” omitting Maxwell as the prior homeowner. Maxwell, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually exploiting and abusing minor girls alongside Epstein.
An investigation into protein shakes has found them to contain dangerously unsafe levels of lead and other toxic heavy metals, Consumer Reports revealed on Tuesday. More than two-thirds of the 23 powders and shakes analyzed by the agency were found to contain more lead in a single serving than the 0.5 micrograms experts consider safe for human consumption. Researchers said plant-based proteins contain nine times more lead than dairy products such as whey. The report specifically flagged Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer and Huel’s Black Edition as “products to avoid” due to their high lead content. Huel defended its products with a statement on Tuesday, saying they “fully comply with international food safety regulations” and that the reported lead level “is well within internationally recognized safety limits.” Naked Nutrition, meanwhile, said its products were reliably sourced from “select suppliers,” but admitted they had requested a third-party test. Five products also contained dangerously high levels of cadmium and arsenic, which are considered human carcinogens by the EPA. “No one should have to worry that their protein shake could expose them to dangerous levels of lead,” said Consumer Reports director Brian Ronholm. “It’s time for the FDA to protect the public and hold industry accountable by setting strong limits on lead in protein powders and shakes.”