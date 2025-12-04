‘RHOSLC’ Star’s Son, 23, Pleads Guilty to Assault

The son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby has pleaded guilty to assault and several other charges just one day after his wife filed for divorce, People reports. The outlet said that Robert Cosby Jr. pleaded guilty to eight charges relating to incidents that occurred from September to November, including assault, trespassing, and violating a protective order. Cosby’s wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filed for divorce on Monday, according to Page 6. The petition for divorce states that both parties do not “harass, intimidate, or disturb the peace of the other party, by any means, including electronically.” Cosby’s lawyer told People, “Understanding and recognizing the relationship was difficult for Robert based on his religion and background. To him, marriage is sacred and forever.” He added, “His parents were his example, and they’ve been married for 27 years. Robert was slow to recognize and accept his marriage was over and continued to connect with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Robert has accepted responsibility for his mistakes and has pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors.” Mary has been married to Robert C. Cosby since 1998, and Robert Jr. is their only child. Cosby will remain in Salt Lake County Jail until his sentencing on Feb. 3.