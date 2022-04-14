The ‘Pink Lady,’ North Korea’s Melodramatic Newscaster, Gets a Fancy New Home From Kim Jong Un

Read it at AP
The hyperbolic voice of official North Korean news has a new home. Ri Chun Hi, North Korea’s most famous voice, who has spent several decades announcing missile tests, promising to rain fire on the country’s enemies and mocking international leaders as dotards, has been rewarded for her biblical diction with a fancy new home. Ri, sometimes called the “Pink Lady” as she often wears the traditional Korean color, was given a tour of her new pad by Kim Jong Un himself. In pictures released Thursday, he is seen leading her through the home, part of a new terraced riverside reserved for favorites of the state. Ri herself said, in typically effusive terms, that she “stayed up all night in tears of deep gratitude for the party’s benevolence,” according to state media.