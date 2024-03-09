R.I. College Students Raise Thousands to Reunite Beloved Security Guard with His Family
HEARTWARMING
A group of college students have raised thousands of dollars for a campus security guard, so he could be reunited with his family for the first time in over ten years, according to People. In February, a group of students at Providence College set up a GoFundMe for James, a friendly security guard who worked in their dorm, so he could visit his family in Nigeria after 11 years apart. “For those of you that don’t know James, he truly is one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” reads the GoFundMe description, posted by Brandon Reichert. “He does not know how much we appreciate him, and hope that this shows to him how much he means to our community.” According to WCVB, the students were able to raise $3,000 within just 24 hours, which they presented to James on Wednesday. A video obtained by WCVB showed James falling out of his chair in shock, his hands pressed over his mouth. “He is someone you are drawn towards; he is really kind and compassionate,” said sophomore Daniel Singh, one of the students who set up the fundraiser. “After a long day you go out on a Friday night after class and James is there.” As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe had surpassed its $15,000 goal, and had raised over $17,000 from almost 500 donations.