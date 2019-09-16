CHEAT SHEET
Ric Ocasek’s Widow Speaks Out: Singer ‘Peacefully Passed on’ After Surgery
The widow of Ric Ocasek, the lead vocalist for rock band The Cars, said the singer “peacefully” passed away while he was sleeping. “Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Johnathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together,” model Paulina Porizkova said in a statement posted on her Instagram. “I found him asleep when bringing his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on.” Porizkova said family and friends were “utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death.” The New York City Medical Examiner said Ocasek’s cause of death was heart disease, with lung disease being a contributing factor.