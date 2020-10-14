This Kitchen Game-Changing Rice Cooker Is on Sale for Prime Day

- Snag a Zojirushi 5 ½ capacity rice cooker for $59 off
- A rice cooker might change your life the way it changed Scouted Contributors Julia Alvidrez’s. This one can cook up to 5 ½ cups perfectly, and it has a Keep Warm setting, as well as two delay settings.
If you feel like you’re always cooking rice, a rice cooker will make your life so much easier. The Zojirushi model is easy to use, easy to clean, and will help free up room on your stove so you can focus on the main course, while always having rice warm and ready for whenever you need it as a side.
Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker
Down From $144
