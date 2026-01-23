Rich Americans Fleeing Trump Fuel Luxury Property Spike Abroad

An exodus of wealthy Americans during the second Trump administration has driven a boom in luxury property sales in the City of Light.

Sales in Paris and areas surrounding the French capital leapt by a whopping 22% in 2025, marking the biggest spike in two decades and putting an end to a two-year slump, Bloomberg reports.

Americans were behind the majority of those purchases, “probably motivated by the political context in the United States, which they find less favorable in the Trump era,” the outlet adds, citing property company Barnes.

Americans have driven a sales boom in Paris' luxury property market. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

The Bloomberg report isn’t the only evidence that wealthy Americans are looking to leave the U.S. for other countries. A survey of 1,000 U.S. millionaires by Arton Capital, a company that specializes in helping wealthy people get second citizenship, found that roughly a third are more likely to leave the country now than before Trump’s re-election.

Barron’s reports poll respondents cited concerns about foreign policy—especially MAGA’s invasion of Venezuela, threatened annexation of Greenland, and prospective trade war with Europe—as well as mounting economic uncertainty and political violence.

The survey also revealed that of those who said they are motivated to leave the U.S., 52 percent say they voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election; only 15 percent of Trump voters want to leave the country.

Property group Barnes attributes the boom to economic uncertainty and political instability under Trump 2.0. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Among those who have already left the U.S. to avoid the second reign of President Donald Trump are former daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi. The couple relocated to the Cotswolds region of England following the 2024 election, citing Trump’s victory as the reason for their departure.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has similarly moved to Ireland with her child, which she’s chalked up to fears for her personal safety amid a series of escalations in her long-running personal spat with the MAGA president.

Director James Cameron was granted New Zealand citizenship, where he has been living for several years in what he describes as a search for “sanity” away from the U.S. political context.

Actor George Clooney, another longtime Trump critic, and his wife, Amal, have similarly now become French citizens and intend to shift their primary residence to France.