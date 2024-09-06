Rich Homie Quan, Fixture of Atlanta’s Rap Scene, Dies at 34

Rich Homie Quan, an Atlanta rapper known for singles like “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Type of Way,” has died. He was 34.

Quan’s death was confirmed to the Daily Beast on Thursday by a spokesperson for the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. A cause was not immediately shared, with an autopsy set to be performed on Friday.

According to TMZ, which first reported Quan’s death, the rapper was found in his Atlanta home on Thursday. The tabloid reported that his girlfriend discovered his body and called 911, telling the dispatcher that Quan was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat.

Speculation about Quan’s death proliferated across social media earlier on Thursday after the rapper Boosie Badazz seemed to reference it in a series of tweets, saying he’d heard Quan had “JUST OD,” or overdosed.

“Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music,” Boosie added in another tweet.

Born in 1989, Quan found his groove as a lyrical, melodic rapper with a distinctive trap sound within the lush Atlanta rap scene of the 2010s.

He broke through in 2013 with ‘Type of Way,’ and found his greatest success as a member of Rich Gang, a spin-off project from Cash Money Records that saw him team up with fellow Atlantan Young Thug on the popular 2014 track ‘Lifestyle.’

His relationship with Thug, real name Jeffrey Lamar Williams, eventually appeared to fracture behind the scenes. Quan continued to insist there was no beef between the two, however, and called for Thug’s release after his 2022 arrest on gang-related charges.

When Thug’s trial kicked off last November, his defense team ‘Lifestyle’ aloud for the court in an effort to demonstrate his artistry.

Quan’s name came up during proceedings this week, when Thugger, as he’s known, laughed off a direct question about him from a witness on the stand.

Colleagues, collaborators, and friends rushed to pay tribute to the rapper on Thursday.

“Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video,” Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz said on Instagram. “Special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something. My condolences bru.”

“Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan,” Jacquees said on X. “I love you for Life. #Richgang.”