Fury After Cops Arrest Man Who Attacked Teen During Child Sex Assault
APPEAL FOR CALM
Residents in Eastlake, Ohio, have reacted with fury after cops arrested a man who attacked a teen because he reportedly caught the 17-year-old in the middle of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy. Police officials have urged for calm after receiving “numerous” phone calls, emails, and other communications about the case over the weekend. Richard Adams, 20, walked in on a 17-year-old male committing the sexual assault last Thursday, according to court records and a police report. He was charged with felonious assault after he began fighting with the teen, court records seen by Cleveland.com show, and is now free on bond. A post on the Eastlake Police Department’s Facebook page says “We truly understand the interest, passion and concerns with this type of case... To attack people within the system to achieve a certain outcome is not what justice is about. We appreciate the impact that this story has had on the community and beyond, but we expect people to be civil in expressing their disagreement and/or support of what has and will take place.” The 17-year-old has been charged with rape.