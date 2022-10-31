CHEAT SHEET
Cops Confirm They’ve Nabbed Alleged Killer of Delphi Teen Hikers
Indiana authorities on Monday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the 2017 killings of 13-year old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German, announcing murder charges against Delphi resident Richard Allen, 50. At a press conference, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter called it “a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation,” but declined to provide further details about the evidence that led investigators to Allen after five years. The probable cause affidavit associated with Allen’s arrest on Friday is sealed and will remain so pending a public hearing at a later date, officials said. A trial date has been set for March 20, 2023.