A California couple convicted of running an $18 million COVID relief scam—who cut their ankle bracelets while awaiting sentencing and went on the lam, abandoning three children—reportedly have been captured. Richard Ayvazyan, his wife Marietta Terabelian, and his sister-in-law Tamara Dadyan were nabbed in Montenegro, NBC News reported. The fraudsters, who went on the run in the summer and were sentenced in absentia, allegedly used pandemic-related taxpayer funds to buy houses, gold coins and diamonds. When they fled, Ayvazyan and Terabelian left a note for their three teens that read: “We will be together again one day.”