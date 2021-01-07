Self-Described White Nationalist Who Posed At Pelosi’s Desk Said He’s Ready for Violent Death
SPEAKER OF THE MADHOUSE
The man who posed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is a self-described white nationalist who wrote on Facebook that he was prepared to die a violent death, The Washington Post reports. Richard Barnett, 60, of Arkansas, confirmed his identity to a New York Times reporter. On one Facebook account, named “George Reincarnated Patton” after the World War II general, Barnett wrote that he “came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else’s blood” and was “not afraid to go out the same way,” accompanied by a picture of him wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and toting a rifle, per the Post. “I am white. There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist,” he wrote in a separate post.