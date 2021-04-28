Capitol Rioter Released Pending Trial After ‘I Only Called Pelosi a Biatch’ Defense
IT ACTUALLY WORKED
The Capitol rioter who was notoriously photographed with his foot on a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office has been released from jail pending trial after his defense team argued that he only called her a “biatch,” and not a bitch. In a court filing last week, Richard “Bigo” Barnett’s lawyer insisted that he isn’t a danger to the public because the note he left in Pelosi’s office during the riots was more innocuous than it seemed. The motion claims that, while prosecutors say the note read “Hey Nancy Bigo was here bitch,” the 60-year-old Arkansas man actually wrote “biatd.” The motion explained: “On information and belief, the ‘d’ was meant to be two letters, ‘c’ and ‘h’ with the ‘c’ connected to an ‘h’ to spell the word ‘biatch’ which is a slang and less offensive word for ‘bitch.’” On Tuesday, a federal judge Tuesday ordered Barnett’s release from jail pending trial, saying he will undergo conditional home confinement and electronic monitoring instead. “Consider this a test,” warned U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.