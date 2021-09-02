Richard Branson Stuck on Earth Pending FAA Investigation
Virgin Terrestrial
The Federal Aviation Administration barred Richard Branson’s rocket company from conducting new flights until it completes an investigation into a “mishap” that occurred during the billionaire’s July 11 mission. The news follows an article published Wednesday in The New Yorker, which found that Virgin Galactic’s rocket veered off-course—with Branson and three other passengers inside—triggering a red warning light. The company has previously faced safety issues, including a 2014 crash that killed a pilot. In a statement regarding the July flight, a Virgin Galactic spokesperson said, “At no time did the ship travel above any population centers or cause a hazard to the public... We are working in partnership with the FAA to address the airspace for future flights.”