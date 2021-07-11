Richard Branson Takes Off in Virgin Galactic Space Flight
EN ROUTE
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flight took off on Sunday morning from New Mexico. Branson arrived to the launch of his Virgin Galactic space flight on his bike, according to a video from his Twitter account. Branson will be the first billionaire to fly to space and will fly aboard a passenger rocket plane, named Unity 22. The launch, which began around 10:30 a.m. EST, marks the first flight by the group. The livestream for the launch was hosted by Stephen Colbert, but didn't show the takeoff. "Big day ahead," Branson said. "Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready." The flight was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. but was delayed from storms overnight. The success or failure of the mission potentially could mark a new era in passenger space flight