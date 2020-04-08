Richard Brodsky, Veteran Westchester Assemblyman, Dead at 73 From Suspected Coronavirus
Richard Brodsky, a former state assemblyman for Westchester, New York, died on Wednesday morning from suspected coronavirus complications at age 73, his family has confirmed. Brodsky, a Democrat, was widely known for spearheading change in state and local governments with his in-your-face approach to politics, The Journal News reported. He served as assemblyman from 1983 through 2010 and ran for attorney general in 2006 and 2010, but lost both races. “Even if you disagreed with him, you had to love him,” county Democratic chairman Reggie Lafayette told The Journal News. “He had that Brodsky style. He had a style very much fit for government, for public service.” Brodsky’s wife, Paige, said he suffered from a heart condition and was tested on Friday for the virus, but had not yet received his results. “He was an award-winning public servant,” she said. “He lived his life to serve the public. He was a fabulous father and a very good husband.”