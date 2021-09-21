Tom Ford’s Husband, Fashion Editor Richard Buckley, Dies at 72
R.I.P.
Richard Buckley, a longtime fashion magazine editor and the partner of designer Tom Ford, has died. He was 72. Ford’s representatives released a statement Tuesday morning: “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.” Buckley worked as an editor at fashion magazines for two and a half decades, serving as editor in chief of Vogue Hommes International, social editor at Vanity Fair, and fashion editor of Women’s Wear Daily, among other publications. Ford and Buckley both often spoke of their “love at first sight” relationship in interviews. The pair met in 1986 in an elevator coming down from a fashion show, married in 2014, and have an 8-year-old son together.