Iconic ‘Lethal Weapon’ and ‘Goonies’ Director Richard Donner Dies at 91
R.I.P.
Director-producer Richard Donner, known for the Lethal Weapon series, The Goonies and the original Superman film, has died Monday at the age of 91. Born in the Bronx as Richard Donald Schwartzberg, Donner began his career originally as an actor but soon became a television director on series such as Wanted: Dead or Alive and The Twilight Zone. His big break came in the feature film, The Omen in 1976 and he would go on to release Superman two years later. His famous Lethal Weapon series became a hit with its first film in 1987, and the subsequent sequels in the franchise were also successful. Donner also worked as an executive producer on the 2000 hit film X-Men and its sequel X-Men Origins: Wolverine. His cause of death is currently not known. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner.