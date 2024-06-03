Richard Dreyfuss Tried on Dresses in Pro-LGBTQ Store Before Transphobic Rant
Actor Richard Dreyfuss spent about 30 minutes trying on several dresses in a pro-LGBTQ store before traveling to a nearby theater where he made a series of offensive comments about women and the trans community, according to a report. TMZ published surveillance footage showing the 76-year-old trying on five different looks at Worthy Girl Consignment in Beverly, Massachusetts, before buying the floral dress that he wore onstage at the Cabot Theater for a screening of Jaws. The theater apologized after Dreyfuss allegedly used the appearance to make derogatory remarks that some attendees described as sexist, transphobic, and misogynistic. Staff at the store—which displays a Pride flag out front—where Dreyfuss bought the dress are reportedly furious as the Oscar winner insulted their clientele in the LGBTQ+ community. Worthy Girl is now reportedly now making a shirt referencing the Dreyfuss incident, the proceeds of which will go toward supporting the North Shore Alliance for GLBTQ Youth.