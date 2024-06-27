Richard Gadd Lands New HBO Show While Still Embroiled in ‘Baby Reindeer’ Lawsuit
NEW PROJECT
Baby Reindeer director Richard Gadd isn’t leaving the limelight anytime soon after he landed a new role co-producing HBO and the BBC’s new drama Lions. The six-part drama follows the relationship of two Scottish bothers, Ruben and Niall, spanning from the 1980s to the present day, according to the logline put out by Warner Brothers. An “explosion of violence” at Niall wedding after Ruben arrives sends the viewer back through their rollercoaster 40-year relationship, starting from when they meet each other as teenagers, through the “good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way,” the logline explained. The show is set to delve into the “difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?” Gadd said in a statement that working with HBO “has always been a dream” of his, adding that he is “so grateful” to the HBO executives who gave him this opportunity, according to People.