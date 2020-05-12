Trump’s Top Intel Chief Declassifies Names of Obama Officials Who ‘Unmasked’ Flynn, Says Report
President Trump’s top intelligence chief has declassified a list of Obama administration officials who requested the “unmasking” of former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s reported that Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell may even take the unprecedented step of publicly releasing the names. In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his phone calls with the Russian ambassador in Washington. His allies have long claimed Obama officials wrongly unmasked him by requesting names that were blacked out in intelligence reports to protect their privacy. Obama administration officials have admitted requesting the identities of some Americans from intelligence documents, but have said they did nothing wrong. Grenell’s decision to declassify the list came days after the Justice Department moved to drop its case against Flynn.