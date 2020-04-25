Prominent Radio Host Richard Hake, Who ‘Woke Up New York,’ Dies Suddenly

Read it at WNYC
Prominent New York radio host Richard Hake died suddenly on Friday. In a statement to staff on Saturday, New York Public Radio CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said the longtime WNYC journalist, who hosted the city’s broadcast of Morning Edition, died in his home on Friday. “He loved to say he ‘woke up New York,’ and he brought the same warmth and generosity to listeners that he shared with his colleagues everyday,” Sheikholeslami said. According to the WNYC chief, the cause of Hake’s death “hasn’t yet been determined.” Hake was one of the most recognizable radio voices in the city, appearing on WNYC daily and other NPR stations regularly. He was still broadcasting as recently as this week, appearing on WNYC’s Morning Edition on Monday.