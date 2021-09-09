Ex-South Carolina Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Armed Bank Robbery

Read it at WSPA
A former South Carolina police chief has been locked up after pleading guilty to an armed bank robbery. According to local news network WBTW, Richard E. Inman, 52, served as the chief of the Williamston Police Department until his departure in 2011. Eight years on, in March 2019, he allegedly burst into a Pawleys Island bank and presented staff with a note saying he was armed and demanding cash. WBTW reported that Inman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years suspended. He’ll reportedly serve five years in prison followed by another five of probation.