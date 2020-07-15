Richard Kind Defends Woody Allen: ‘I Just Don’t Buy It’
‘THIS WILL GET ME IN TROUBLE’
The character actor, who filmed a role in Allen’s upcoming film “Rifkin’s Festival,” tells “The Last Laugh” podcast why he refuses to believe the director did anything wrong.
It was the late ‘90s and Richard Kind was appearing on The Rosie O’Donnell Show to promote Spin City. Toward the beginning of their conversation, the host asked him an innocuous enough question about his influences.
“Who was your Streisand when you were growing up?” Rosie O’Donnell inquired, referring to her own childhood obsession with the singer she would jokingly call her “best friend” on the daytime talk show.
“I guess it would have to be Woody Allen,” Kind replied.