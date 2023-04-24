‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis
‘EVERYTHING IS COOL’
Richard Lewis on Sunday announced that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about two years ago. In a video shared on his Twitter account, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star said he’d had “sort of a rocky time” for the last three and a half years owing to a string of problems with his health. The comedy legend, 75, explained that he decided to quit stand-up before the issues started. “Out of the blue, the shit hit the fan,” Lewis said. “I had four surgeries back to back to back to back—it was incredible.” He says he had procedures on his back as well as surgeries to replace his shoulder and hip, and then about two years ago noticed he was “walking a little stiffly.” “I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” Lewis added. “Luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly, if at all, and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.” He signed off by saying: “I have Parkinson’s disease, but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool.”