Richard Simmons Makes a Quarantine Comeback Online With Throwback Videos
Richard Simmons, the 80s fitness mogul whose sudden absence from the public eye captured the internet’s imagination in 2017, has made an online comeback amid the coronavirus pandemic. After a six-year silence, Simmons’ YouTube channel began posting his infamous workout videos and motivational clips in recent days. While they’re only old clips, Simmons’ team suggested there was more to come. “We have had an overwhelming request for Richard to return in some way as a comfort to all dealing with the pandemic,” a rep told Fox News. “We thought we would start by re-releasing some workouts and other inspirational content on his YT channel. Richard is very touched by the outreach.” TMZ reported that Simmons’ team is also working on a new line of products to be released this year. A 2017 podcast speculated wildly on Simmons’ location and wellbeing after he hadn’t been seen in public for years. Simmons eventually responded that he’d kept a low profile due to health issues but it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on his situation.