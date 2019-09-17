Famed MIT Computer Scientist Who Defended Epstein Resigns

A renowned MIT computer scientist resigned Monday amid outrage over his remarks describing a victim of financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as seeming “entirely willing” and posts to his personal blog advocating for the legalization of pedophilia and child pornography.

In a post on his personal site, Richard Stallman, a visiting scientist at MIT and well known open source software developer, was unapologetic: “To the MIT community, I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT. I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations.”

In emails to MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab made public late last week, Stallman defended his fellow well regarded MIT computer scientist Marvin Minsky, accused of sexually assaulting a woman allegedly trafficked by Epstein, writing that it was likely the victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, seemed “entirely willing” to Minsky.

Selam Jie Gano, the MIT alumna who first published excerpts from Stallman’s emails, told The Daily Beast of Stallman’s resignation, “It was going to happen eventually. It was obvious that he wasn’t following our community values and guidelines. I hope this motivates a larger conversations.”

The Daily Beast reported Friday that Stallman had also advocated for the legalization of child pornography and the abolishment of age of consent laws for more than 15 years on his personal site, stallman.org, the same blog he used to announce his resignation. The day after the story published, he wrote that he had not defended Epstein and that his views on pedophilia had changed: "Through personal conversations in recent years, I’ve learned to understand how sex with a child can harm per psychologically [sic]. This changed my mind about the matter.”

Stallman and MIT did not respond to a request for comment.