Richer Poorer Is Donating 100% of Proceeds From Sales of This Tee to IssueVoter

Just in time for the midterm elections in November, Richer Poorer is teaming up with IssueVoter on a limited edition ‘Stand Up for What You Stand On’ tee collection to promote voter education and civic engagement. Today only (August 29), 100 percent of proceeds will go to the brand’s 1% for the Planet partner, IssueVoter. IssueVoter is a nonpartisan and nonprofit online platform that makes legislative information accessible and actionable with customized alerts before Congress votes.

The ‘Stand Up for What You Stand On’ collab tees will be available in two styles, the relaxed crop tee (women’s, $46) and relaxed tee (men’s/unisex, $52), both in bone and stretch limo. It’s the perfect statement piece for your voting day outfit (it’ll match that ‘I Voted’ sticker!) and it’s funding a good cause, so you can feel even better about investing in a new graphic tee.

Richer Poorer ‘Stand Up for What You Stand On’ Buy at Richer Poorer $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men's/Unisex IssueVoter Relaxed Tee Buy at Richer Poorer $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

