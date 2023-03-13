Shop Richer Poorer’s Sale-on-Sale With Eco-Conscious T-shirts as Low as $10

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The people have spoken, and we like to put our money where our values are. Case in point–brands that make sustainable, eco-conscious clothing instead of disposable, fast fashion–and I’m here for it. If you’re shopping this weekend for some new warm-weather styles, casual T-shirts, loungewear, and sporty gear, check out the Richer Poorer Spring Cleaning sale. The brand is known for soft, comfortable garb, and this sale is full of items that you can wear in the upcoming milder months, like tanks, dresses, and shorts for both men and women. Richer Poorer even has some famous fans, like Anna Taylor-Joy, and you can score a tank like hers for just $11.

Scroll through to see a few highlights, then go shop the sale yourself through Monday the 13th, when the savings end. Note: you have to add the item to your cart to see the fully discounted price!

Women's Soft Stretch Modal V-Neck Bodysuit Originally $48 A sleek under layer or tank on it's own, this bodysuit is just $11 once added to your cart! It comes in a variety of colors and has good reviews. Buy At Richer Poorer $ 11

Women's Rustic Cotton Wide Leg Trouser Originally $100 Everyday trousers in a stretch cotton blend with a button made from recycled shells. Buy At Richer Poorer $ 23

Women's Cotton Modal Classic Bralette Originally $34 Tons of comfy bralettes and boy-shorts in modal; reviews say, "It fits well and is super comfortable. It is also a cute color so I don't mind if a lil strap shows." Buy At Richer Poorer $ 9

Men's Pima Pocket Tee Originally $40 A super soft men's T-shirt that will go the distance. Buy At Richer Poorer $ 18

Men's Recycled Fleece Sweatshort Originally $58 For the gym, court, or everyday errands, you can't go wrong with recycled Fleece sweatshort for just $13. Buy At Richer Poorer $ 13

