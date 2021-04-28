‘Heinous Act’: Virginia Gunman Opens Fire on Group of Kids, Seriously Injuring 3-Month-Old
TRULY SICKENING
One woman was killed and and a 3-month-old baby was left in a serious condition after an unidentified gunman opened fire on a group of children playing in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday evening. According to Police Chief Gerald Smith, the shooter opened fire on the group outside an apartment complex before someone returned fire and the gunman fled. “It’s just a heinous act that baffles the mind as to why anyone would do this in a quad full of children just out enjoying themselves,” Smith said, according to local network WWBT. The victims are believed to include the baby, two teens, and two adult women, one of whom has died. “One of the hardest things to say is one was a 3-month-old at the time they were shot,” said Chief Smith. “The 3-month-old is in serious condition at this time.” The shooter is on the run and police are appealing for information.